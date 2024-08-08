Tejaswi’s worlds & words

Kannada poet, dramatist, writer of fiction, naturalist and environmentalist Poornachandra Tejaswi expanded the canvas of Kannada writing probably more than any modern writer. Highly original and innovative, he constructed a synthetic vision of the natural and social worlds as inalienably bound together and of a cosmos whose mysteries are endless.

These mysteries are a challenge to the human intellect and also demand a full-blooded holistic response from the body and the mind. A passionate believer in science, in his fiction, Tejaswi carried his readers to the very edge of rationality, where the experience is nearly mystical.