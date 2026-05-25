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Homeindiakarnataka

Telangana, Karnataka hold talks on Krishna river water sharing, future irrigation plans

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said discussions were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere, with both sides committed to reaching a mutual understanding on the use of Krishna waters.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 14:43 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 14:43 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsirrigationKrishna River

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