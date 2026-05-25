<p>Hyderabad: Telangana and Karnataka held discussions on Monday on the utilisation of Krishna river waters for irrigation and drinking water purposes, with both states agreeing to coordinate in a manner that serves their mutual interests.</p><p>Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister NS Boseraju met Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Captain N. Uttam Kumar Reddy at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Secretariat in Hyderabad.</p><p>Speaking after the meeting, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said discussions were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere, with both sides committed to reaching a mutual understanding on the use of Krishna waters. He said future policies would be designed to benefit both states, and that a formal agreement would be drawn up to protect their respective interests.</p>.Tamil Nadu CM Vijay directs officials to expedite legal steps on Mekedatu dam row involving Karnataka.<p>The minister said he had comprehensively explained to Karnataka Minister Boseraju the proposals that Telangana intends to pursue, ensuring that the state's interests remain fully protected. Extensive technical discussions were held on the construction of a proposed barrage on the Krishna river. Preliminary talks were also conducted on safeguarding Telangana's irrigation and drinking water rights and on the policy framework needed to meet future requirements.</p><p>Uttam Kumar Reddy said Telangana had placed before Karnataka detailed proposals for a permanent resolution to drinking water shortages through inter-state coordination. He added that the irrigation needs of Telangana's farming community were given full priority throughout the discussions on Krishna reservoir utilisation, and that both sides engaged in thorough deliberations to ensure that neither state's rights would be compromised.</p><p>The minister added that he would brief Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the outcome of the talks and that a collective decision would be taken thereafter.</p>