Temple in Karnataka, not MP: Archaeological Survey of India clarifies on mistake in 2023 Holi post

<p>Shivamogga: The officials of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/savarkar-sadan-not-100-years-old-cant-be-centrally-protected-asi-tells-bombay-hc-3883301">Archaeological Survey of India</a> have clarified that the image posted on March 8, 2023, on X by ASI with the image of a temple on the occasion of Holi festival is related to Rameshwara temple in Nadakalasi village in Sagar taluk of Karnataka's Shivamogga district and not from Madhya Pradesh.</p>.<p>Speaking to DH, a senior director of the department told that the temple was constructed during the period of Hoysala dynasty.</p>.<p>It may be mentioned here that an X user titled Nirbhaavuka had reacted to the post by ASI with an image of the temple with Holi greeting stating that the image of temple is not from Madhya Pradesh as it claimed but from Sagar of Karnataka. </p><p>Many netizens asked ASI to check the fact before posting it on social media. The image of the sculpture featured a group of women celebrating Holi. </p>