Ten arrested in murder case of Bengaluru-based history sheeter

<p>Hassan: Hassan Police have arrested 10 people in connection with the murder of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>-based history sheeter Manjesh.</p><p>Ten people, including Mohan, Shashi, Sainath, Bharat, Lingaraj, Rakesh, Aditya, Akash and Dilip were arrested, and subjected to medical examination and produced before the court. Manjesh was hacked to death with lethal weapons in front of the district court complex in Hassan on June 8.</p><p>Police are investigating the murder case from all angles including old enmity, gang war while zeroing in on the prime accused and others involved.</p>.Mangaluru: Police arrests rowdy sheeter booked under KCOCA after information from public.<p>Information is also being collected on those directly involved in the murder, who hatched the plan and the accomplices who supported it. Special teams have been formed to crack the case, Police said.</p><p>Learning that their names are being discussed by the Hassan police in the murder, four people from Bengaluru and one from Tumakuru, have voluntarily surrendered to the police. </p><p>They informed the Police not to visit their homes and would surrender. Accordingly, they surrendered at Hassan Deputy SP’s office on Thursday.</p>