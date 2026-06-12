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Homeindiakarnataka

Ten arrested in murder case of Bengaluru-based history sheeter

Manjesh was hacked to death with lethal weapons in front of the district court complex in Hassan on June 8.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 17:03 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 17:03 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnatakaCrimeHassan

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