Ten times penalty envisaged under Karnataka Stamp Act only in extreme cases: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said the penalty under the Karnataka Stamp Act for deficient duty on an instrument may extend to ten times of the amount payable but that is the farthest limit which is meant only for very extreme situations.

A bench Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti said the Karnataka Stamp Act, being a regulatory and remedial statute, a party who follows the regulation, and pays the stamp duty and penalty, as per Sections 34 or 39, the legal objection emanating from Section 33 of the Act alone is effaced and the document is admitted in evidence.

The court also pointed out the Deputy Commissioner or the District Registrar has discretion to levy and collect commensurate penalty, and a contesting party cannot oppose it.