Tense situation in Kalaburagi village after Dalit man killed

A tense situation prevailed in Harakanchi village of Kamalapur taluk following the death of a Dalit man who was seriously injured during an attack by miscreants on October 27. The deceased villager has been identified as Jagadevappa Shankar Kwatanur (52), who was undergoing treatment at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and died on Monday.

Police officials have lodged a complaint against rowdy-sheeter Shankar Parameshwar Naikodi and six others in connection with the attack on the Dalit man. Three of them were arrested soon after the incident, and others are currently absconding. Two constables have been suspended for dereliction of duty in the case.

The Mehboob Subhani Sandal annual fair was held in the village on October 26. The accused Shankar and a few of his associates, who were in a drunken state, allegedly hurled abuses at Jagadevappa with his caste name. They then assaulted him with a rod after a verbal altercation. Later, villagers rushed Jagadevappa to a hospital after he suffered a serious head injury.