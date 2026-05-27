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Homeindiakarnataka

Tension outside CM's residence as supporters rally behind Siddaramaiah amid resignation buzz

Siddaramaiah loyalists and people claiming to represent the Ahinda community assembled outside the Cauvery residence, shouting slogans against the party high command.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 17:21 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 17:21 IST
IndiaKarnatakaD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiah

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