Tension prevails in Mandya village over removal of 'Hanuma dhwaja'

Opposing this, a section of people had lodged a complaint with the taluk administration.

On Saturday, the Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Veena had directed the Gram Panchayat officials to remove the flag. This was opposed by people who resorted to a protest from Saturday night.

Tension prevailed in the village from Saturday midnight, as they had information that the pole was being removed. Hundreds of workers gathered at the spot and raised 'Go back' slogans against the officials. They also vent their ire against the Congress government and Mandya MLA Ganiga Ravikumar.

The situation further intensified on Sunday morning and there was a heated exchange of words between the protesters and the police, when the saffron flag was removed in the presence of Assistant Commissioner Shivamurthy and Tahsildar Shivakumar.

Banners and flexes of MLA Ravikumar were also torn. Following this, police had to use mild caning to control the crowd. Superintendent of Police N Yatish and officials are camping at the spot. Twelve KSRP platoons have been deployed at the spot.

Volunary bandh is being observed by the Keragodu villagers. They also set fire and blocked the roads. The villagers also blocked the Mandya-Yediyuru state highway.