Territorial fights in elephant camps in Kodagu on rise

<p>Madikeri: The number of female elephants in the elephant camps of Kodagu district is significantly low, leading to conflicts among male elephants.</p><p>In the district, there are 26 elephants in Dubare, six in Harangi, and 11 in Mathigodu camps. Among these, only three female elephants are in Dubare and two in Mattigodu.</p><p>Of the three female elephants in Dubare, two are aged, and one is a calf. Similarly, both female elephants in Mattigodu are calves. There are no female elephants in Harangi.</p> .<p>"This is causing daily fights and conflicts among the male elephants. Mahouts and caretakers are struggling to control these elephants. There is an urgent need for strong female elephants," a mahout, who wished to remain anonymous, told 'Prajavani'.</p><p>"Just on Sunday, a fight broke out between Dhananjay and Kanjan, causing concern not only among tourists but also among forest officials. If there were enough capable female elephants for the existing males, such fights and conflicts would not occur," a forest official stated.</p> .<p>"In the camps of Mysuru district, female elephants are also rare. However, there are relatively more female elephants in Bannerghatta, and a proposal was previously made to send some from there to the camps in Kodagu, but it has not been fruitful," said the forest official, who wished to remain anonymous.</p><p>Responding to this, veterinarian B C Chettiyappa stated "It is true that female elephants are needed. However, just having female elephants does not ensure that all male elephants will behave. Elephants in musth need to be carefully and separately managed," he stated.</p>