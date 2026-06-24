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Homeindiakarnataka

Terror suspect held in Karnataka's Davanagere had plans to attack Ram temple in Ayodhya

The suspect’s WhatsApp, Instagram, and other social media accounts indicate an anti-national mindset, according to investigators.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 16:33 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 16:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaRam Temple

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