Terror suspect held in Karnataka's Davanagere had plans to attack Ram temple in Ayodhya

<p>Davanagere: Suhail, a terror suspect arrested in Bannikodu village of Harihar taluk, had allegedly planned to carry out a blast at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, according to police investigation.</p><p>Suhail, a native of Shahjahanpur in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> had arrived in Harihar just two weeks earlier. A detailed examination of his mobile phone, he worked as a painter in a factory in the taluk, has yielded several clues. It has also emerged that he was planning to carry out terror activities in multiple parts of the country.</p><p>The suspect’s WhatsApp, Instagram, and other social media accounts indicate an anti-national mindset, according to investigators. Police have also found that phone numbers from Pakistan were saved in his mobile contacts under the name “Rana Ji.” In addition, audio recordings of conversations with several individuals have been seized, which are said to contain discussions about plans to carry out terror-related activities in different parts of the country.</p>.Ram Temple embezzlement reflects BJP's lack of commitment, says KPCC president Hariprasad.<p>He was part of WhatsApp groups named “Rana Bai” and “Juttu”, which are alleged to be used by individuals involved in terrorist activities. Police also recovered photographs of Suhail posing with weapons.</p><p>Investigators said he had actively used <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a> for alleged terror-related purposes and had arranged for the training of some youths in such activities. Authorities are currently questioning 10 others who had come with him to Harihar.</p><p>Superintendent of Police HT Shekhar stated that key details have emerged during the arrest and interrogation. The mobile phone showed contact with several individuals in Pakistan, and some recovered audio files are under examination.</p>