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Homeindiakarnataka

Textbooks named after India's rivers: NCERT on row over Kannada book

It said nowhere in the textbook is vegetarianism explained or justified, nor is non-vegetarian food opposed.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 22:49 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 22:49 IST
Karnataka NewsNCERTKannada

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