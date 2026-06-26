Textbooks named after India's rivers: NCERT on row over Kannada book

<p>Bengaluru: The National Council of Education and Research Training (NCERT) has justified the contents in the R3 (Kannada) textbooks introduced for class 6 from this year for CBSE-affiliated schools, claiming that the textbooks have been named after rivers of India.</p>.<p>Following the objection raised by academicians from Karnataka for naming the Kannada textbooks after Krishna and promoting Sathvik food in the name of healthy diet, the Council in a statement released to media on Thursday stated that the name Krishna is after the Krishna River. </p><p>“The Hindi textbooks are named as Ganga, English textbook as Cauvery and Urdu as Jamuna. Similarly, Kannada textbook is named as Krishna as it is one of the major rivers flowing in Karnataka,” NCERT clarified.</p>.'India's electoral process unparalleled': NCERT’s new textbook lauds ECI for conducting 'free and fair' polls .<p>On the allegation of promoting only Sathvik food, the Council said, “A balanced diet has been covered in Chapter 6 of the book, It is also covered under a separate heading, ‘Balanced Diet’ on page 63. The illustrative image given on page 63 includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items.”</p>.<p>It said nowhere in the textbook is vegetarianism explained or justified, nor is non-vegetarian food opposed.</p>.<p>It can be recalled that on June 24, DH published an article under the title ‘Mythology-Heavy, NCERT book under fire.’</p>.<p><strong>‘Clarification false’</strong></p>.<p>Notwithstanding the clarification, several writers, including the Kannada Development Authority (KDA), expressed displeasure over the textbook and demanded its withdrawal. </p>.<p>“We oppose the clarification given by NCERT also. It is just to mislead the public. The river we remember as soon as we say Karnataka is Cauvery. What is NCERT trying to teach about our rivers? The clarification itself is false,” said KDA.</p>.<p>Another set of writers including J Ramakrishna, S G Siddaramaiah, K Marulasiddappa, Banjagere Jayaprakash demanded the withdrawal of the textbooks and alleged that they were restricted to preaching.</p>.<p>“Even in the Constitution Preamble, they have dropped the word secular and added the word Sarva Dharma Samman. Who gave NCERT the authority to rephrase the Constitution preamble,” they questioned.</p>