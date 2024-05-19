The case for the second house: State Legislative Councils

The question of whether the Legislative Councils are necessary is relevant in the context of representative democracy, which is practised in India. Parliamentary scholars are generally of the view that a second chamber will act as a check on the electoral house in the context of the overzealous approach of the elected members of the Assembly. The theory is that the Assembly initiates legislative proposals being actuated by extreme kinds of populism without giving mature consideration to the consequences. This may ultimately harm the interests of society. In such cases, the Council may exercise caution, tame the proposal and advise the Assembly to not to cross the line.