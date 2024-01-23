The Chosen one: Pejavar seer among seven present inside temple's sanctum sanctorum

Mangaluru: Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swami of Pejavar Mutt in Udupi, who was seen standing next to PM Modi during the consecration ceremony at the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday, is the only seer from south India in the 15-member Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a trust set up for the construction and management of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by Centre.

“Only seven members were allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum of temple at around 8 am,” informed the Pejavar Mutt pontiff. He is the successor to Vishwesha Teertha swami, one of the leading figures of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

“The Ram Lalla idol looked resplendent after the consecration ceremony. It seemed like the Lord Shri Ram himself had appeared before us,” the pontiff told DH over the phone.

“Ram Mandir in Ayodhya should be protected at all cost,” stressed the pontiff, who had performed ‘Laksha Tulasi’ and other pujas to avert any possible obstacles to Ram Mandir, at Neelavar Gaushala mutt in Udupi district in 2000.

Among the seven members present inside the sanctum sanctorum were three members from the Trust.

“In recognition of contributions of Vishwesha Teertha swami, who had played a pivotal role by installing the Ram Lalla idol in a tent, his succosser Vishwaprasanna Teertha was offered the opportunity of taking part in consecration ceremony along with two other elderly members,” Manjanady temple hereditary priest Venkatesh Tantry told DH.

“Pejavar pontiff will remain in Ayodhya until the end of ‘Mandalotsava’ - a 48-day festival being planned at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya from January 23 onwards,” he told DH.