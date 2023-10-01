The cost of honour: Intercaste couples pay with their lives

In Kolar’s Totli, for instance, a man from the Vokkaliga community killed his 19-year-old daughter and buried her body immediately with the help of his brothers. When DH visited the village, residents revealed that the family had a conflict over the girl’s association with a Dalit boy from a neighbouring village. The issue, according to Lokesh, Inspector, Kolar Rural, is that the case could not be considered an ‘honour’ killing as apart from rumours in the village, no one had come forward to give a statement about the relationship.