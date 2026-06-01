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The Kanakapura 'rock': How land of granite shaped D K Shivakumar

Even though people still argue about his past mining business, locals say Shivakumar has spent a large amount of his own money to improve Kanakapura.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 21:58 IST
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84-year-old Gowramma, the mother of D K Shivakumar at his Kodihalli residence at Kanakapura on Sunday.

84-year-old Gowramma, the mother of D K Shivakumar at his Kodihalli residence at Kanakapura on Sunday.

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Published 31 May 2026, 21:58 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarKanakapura

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