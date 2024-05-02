The king of Vijayanagara canals: A gift from the past

While there are no inscriptions which specifically mention when the Raya canal was constructed, since it passed through various parts of the Vijayanagara kingdom along its course, it has found mention. In 1521 AD, it is mentioned in an inscription that Srikrishnadevaraya built an anicut for Raya canal near Ramanagadde. This inscription is submerged in the backwater of the reservoir at present. Historians believe that Krishnadevaraya may have built an additional anicut to increase the water flow of the canal.