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Homeindiakarnataka

The last southern Congress satrap: Siddaramaiah, longest-serving Karnataka CM, decides to bow out

While there is little clarity on what the future holds in store, Siddaramaiah’s legacy of being an astute administrator and the Congress’ tallest mass leader in recent times won’t go anywhere for now.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 07:35 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 07:35 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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