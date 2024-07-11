The many visual delights of Udupi

There is more on offer, right on this street. Around the Krishna temple are beautiful structures that house the Ashta (eight) mathas, each one embellished most tastefully with motifs and materials that reflect the Malnad region. Many have been inspired to replicate the intricate woodwork and pillars in their villas. For the adventurous, there is the drive from Udupi to Sringeri through the Agumbe Ghats. The fourteen hairpin bends on this Ghat evoke both fear and joy.