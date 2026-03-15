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The Rajkumar phenomenon and the rise of parallel cinema

In its nine decades of existence, Kannada cinema has witnessed its fair share of ups and downs.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 21:49 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 21:49 IST
Karnataka NewsKannada cinemaRajkumar

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