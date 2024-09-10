The road not taken: Bloggers' meet to be held in Mysuru to promote lesser known tourist destinations

Mysuru: Officials of the Central and State Tourism Departments, along with the Karnataka Tourism Society are all set to host a 'Bloggers' meet' to promote and popularise the less explored destinations of Mysuru like the Sri Chennakeshava temple at Somanathapura, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in a bid to attract more tourists at these places.
Joint Director of Tourism M K Savitha informed this and said that they are bringing 15 popular bloggers of different languages and social media influencers with highest followers from across the country to Mysuru. They are hosting a four day 'Discover Mysuru - Influencers' FAM (Familiarisation) tour' for them from September 11 to 14, she said.
She added that on Wednesday, they will visit Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud and Bandipur. On Thursday, they will visit Sri Chennakeshava temple at Somanathapura, Jaganmohana Art Gallery and explore a Rosewood inlay Art workshop. On Friday, they will visit the Sri Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi hill, the KSIC Silk weaving factory, explore Mysuru city by Tonga ride, and experience a guided tour at Mysuru Palace. On September 14, they will visit St Philomena's Church, and walk around the Devaraja market.
Karnataka Tourism Forum Vice President M Ravi said "KTF has hosted several such Bloggers' meets to popularise unexplored tourism destinations of Karnataka earlier. We had proposed to host it in Mysuru this year to explore and popularise Sri Channakeshava temple at Somanathapura after it was declared as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. I am happy that they are taking this step for tourism promotion," he said.
"Social media plays a significant role in influencing people. So, utilising it for tourism promotion is a good step," said Kushalappa P N, a popular social media reel artist of Mysuru.
Mysuru has atleast 96 tourist destinations. However, only Chamundi hill, Mysuru Palace and the Mysuru Zoo attract more than 5 lakh tourists per month, and 7 others, including Somanathapura attract over 10,000 tourists, while the number of visitors for the rest are less than 500 or even zero. The Ministry of Tourism has recognised, listed and funded (for basic amenities) only 26 tourism destinations in and around Mysuru. Hence, they have taken this step in order to popularise other unexplored destinations too.
Published 10 September 2024, 14:45 IST