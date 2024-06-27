The salt and earth of Tipu Sultan 

Entering the fortified wall, which entirely encompassed the ‘top rock’ as described by James Bristow, I found a water body, fully covered with thick vegetation. One could lose their sense of direction here, in the dense forest, unless they spotted the gopura of the Sankeshwara temple at the pinnacle. A climb over to a small mandapa revealed a Nandi inside. I went on to the temple ahead. Near the temple were ruins of granaries and an ancient pillared pavilion stood adjacent to the temple. The ‘Dodda done’ water body, mentioned in the Mysore Archaeological Survey report (MAS) for 1918-19, was at a distance from the temple.