The tales among the trees 

Our interest in Veerappan’s origins and the starting point of his violent exploits grew as we learned about his history as a teenager. Our first link to Veerappan was Bhupalan, a close relative of the brigand who works at the camp. Bhupalan entertained us with exciting stories, like how the brigand and his gang stowed away food grains inside a used car tube and buried them deep in the woods. The gang would identify a marker to dig out the contents for use later. Local herders ferried meals for Veerappan and his group when they ran out of rations.