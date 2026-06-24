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Homeindiakarnataka

The travelling seed keeper of Karnataka's Doddaballapur

Looking ahead, Manjunath hopes to bring together seed conservers at the hobli and village levels through local platforms where they can exchange seeds, experiences and knowledge.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 21:03 IST
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Seeds in Manjunath
Seeds in Manjunath
Seeds in Manjunath
Seeds in Manjunath
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Published 24 June 2026, 21:03 IST
Karnataka NewsseedsDoddaballapur

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