The travelling seed keeper of Karnataka's Doddaballapur

<p> Chikkaballapur: A small bag sits beside Manjunath’s seat whenever he drives his truck. The bag is filled with seeds of indigenous varieties of vegetables such as black and white ridge gourd, bottle gourd, sword beans and wild beans.</p>.<p>Many of these traditional vegetables, once common in backyard gardens across rural Karnataka, are gradually disappearing. Concerned by this loss, 44-year-old Manjunath, a truck and auto-rickshaw driver from S M Gollahalli village in Doddaballapur taluk, has taken it upon himself to carry these seeds from one village to another, ensuring they continue to survive and spread. Wherever he travels, he carries the seeds with him, hoping they will take root in fields and gardens far away. </p>.<p>In the process, sword bean seeds collected from a remote village in Maharashtra and bottle gourd varieties sourced from Bihar have found their way into backyard gardens and fields in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a>. Some seeds come through chance encounters with farmers during his travels, while others are shared through an expanding network of seed savers.</p>.Centre claims sufficient seeds available for kharif season.<p>Over the last four years, he has distributed rare seeds to over 50 farmers across Karnataka. He keeps records of every exchange, noting who received the seeds and where they came from. </p><p>He remembers the villages and fields where the seeds he shared are now growing. “Manjunath shared seeds of a native runner bean variety with us. We cultivated them and later returned more seeds to him. It made us happy, and he was equally delighted,” says Veena Paramesh of Hullekere village in Hassan district.</p>.<p>As he drives through towns and villages delivering goods, Manjunath uses stops at tea stalls and petty shops during loading and unloading to connect with farmers. What begins as a casual conversation often ends with an exchange of native seeds.</p>.<p>The inspiration for this mission came from L Narayan Reddy of Doddaballapur, a pioneering organic farmer remembered for his work. Years ago, Manjunath attended one of his lectures and one message stayed with him: "The foundation of health lies in our food." </p><p>The significance of those words became clearer when his wife began facing health issues. Gradually, he developed a deeper interest in organic farming and nutritious vegetables grown in household gardens. </p><p>He resolved to collect and share seeds of traditional vegetable varieties so that more people could cultivate them. Since then, he has exchanged seeds with farmers in Hassan, Tumakuru, Mandya, Bengaluru Rural and several other districts. </p>.Karnataka's seed saviours plant agri hopes .<p>To keep seed conservers and growers connected, he created a WhatsApp group named Arogyada Arivu Jagruti Abhiyana Karnataka, where members share photographs, cultivation experiences and seed-saving practices.</p>.<p><strong>Every seed has a story</strong></p>.<p>Every seed in Manjunath's collection carries a story of travel and exchange. "I gave aerial yam tubers to Paramesh in Hassan district. They cultivated them and returned more tubers. I then shared them with friends in Khane Hosahalli in Doddaballapur taluk, where they harvested nearly 150 kilograms. From there, the crop has now reached farmers in Yadgir district," says Manjunath.</p>.<p>Manjunath owns one-and-a-half acres of rain-fed farmland. A few years ago, he cultivated several indigenous vegetable varieties there and even maintained a small seed bank at home. </p><p>However, life took a difficult turn when his wife fell ill, forcing him to put some of those plans on hold. "One day, I want to grow these rare vegetables again on my own land and conserve even more seeds," he says.</p>.<p>“Manjunath is helping revive the fading backyard gardening culture,” says Lokesh of S M Gollahalli, adding that many farmers appreciate Manjunath’s efforts.</p>.<p>Looking ahead, Manjunath hopes to bring together seed conservers at the hobli and village levels through local platforms where they can exchange seeds, experiences and knowledge. </p>.<p>As his truck heads towards yet another village, the little bag remains firmly by his side, carrying not just seeds, but stories, memories and the possibility of keeping food cultures alive.</p>.<p>Manjunath can be contacted on 99724 30177.</p>