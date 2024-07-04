The trek from Chamundi hills to Everest

Karnataka’s first civilian woman to climb Everest, Dr Usha could not fully enjoy the thrill, excitement and happiness just yet. She still had to face the daunting and dangerous task of climbing down the treacherous route to the base camp. Many have lost their lives while descending the mountain due to heart attacks, breathlessness or other health-related causes. “The euphoria of climbing Everest had to wait for a bit. Alighting the peak is a more challenging task than climbing it. Till you reach the base, one is not safe,” says Dr Usha.