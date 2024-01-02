The Tuesday Interview | Yuva Nidhi cash is for sustenance, we are also putting them on skills portal, says Sharan Prakash Patil

We have already taken a stand on this. This is the most irrational and illogical decision of the Union government. I don’t know on whose advice they are making such decisions. I wonder if the BJP ideology is to restrict people from pursuing higher education. It’s been their history. Their behaviour and policies are not in favour of common people pursuing higher education. I believe they prevent people from becoming doctors. Health is a concurrent subject; they have no business making unilateral decisions. They have not consulted stakeholders or the states. Why do they think doctors are restricted to India? Indian doctors are in demand around the world. I think the central government has no one with the foresight to think about the future. They have narrow-minded ideas and are biassed against people pursuing higher education. We have already told them, and we could challenge the same.