The Tuesday Interview | Yuva Nidhi cash is for sustenance, we are also putting them on skills portal, says Sharan Prakash Patil

The Congress government in the state has launched its fifth guarantee, financial assistance to unemployed youth, and is getting a good response from the beneficiaries. Dr Sharan Prakash R Patil, minister for skill development, who also holds the medical education portfolio, spoke to DH’s Rashmi Belur. Excerpts:
The National Medical Commission has suspended its decision to cap the number of MBBS seats in states by a year, effectively providing south Indian states with an option to add more medical seats in the next academic year. What will happen after that?
We have already taken a stand on this. This is the most irrational and illogical decision of the Union government. I don’t know on whose advice they are making such decisions. I wonder if the BJP ideology is to restrict people from pursuing higher education. It’s been their history. Their behaviour and policies are not in favour of common people pursuing higher education. I believe they prevent people from becoming doctors. Health is a concurrent subject; they have no business making unilateral decisions. They have not consulted stakeholders or the states. Why do they think doctors are restricted to India? Indian doctors are in demand around the world. I think the central government has no one with the foresight to think about the future. They have narrow-minded ideas and are biassed against people pursuing higher education. We have already told them, and we could challenge the same.
What is the status of the plan to set up government medical colleges in each district?
It is a Congress policy to have government medical colleges in each district, mainly to increase the merit quota of medical seats, provide quality health facilities, and help the poor. Our intention is clear: to establish a medical college in every district, and we are going to set it up step by step. Ramanagara and Vijayanagara are already on the cards, and we have demand from other districts too. In the next budget, we will definitely seek funds for this.
What happened to the second campus of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), which was proposed during your tenure earlier?
We gave land for the construction of the second campus of NIMHANS long ago. This was discussed in the recent board meeting of the institute, where I am also vice president, and I requested the Union government approve the second campus. We hope and expect it to happen soon.
How long would it take for the only Health University of Karnataka to have a permanent campus?
Our government is committed to shifting the campus of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences to Ramanagara. No doubt about it. The work has started and the university will definitely function from Ramanagara campus soon.
You have tweaked the compulsory rural service for medical graduates; does that mean we have no shortage of doctors at Primary Health Centres (PHCs)?
The situation at PHCs has now improved. This bill, piloted by me during my previous tenure as medical education minister, was to address the shortage of doctors. Now, nearly 11,000 doctors pass out annually. We have not completely withdrawn the rural service; it is restricted to the number of vacancies available.
There is criticism that instead of giving allowances under the Yuva Nidhi scheme, the youth should be made employable.
That criticism is not constructive, as it is not backed by any concrete action taken during their tenure. The opposition is now unable to tolerate what we are doing and is criticising out of jealousy. We have clearly told those registered under Yuva Nidhi that they will be brought onto a skill portal. The rate of employability will increase once they receive additional skill training. Giving them Rs 3000 is for sustenance until they get jobs. The Skill Connect portal already has 60,000 people on board. We are also inviting industries to hire suitable candidates from the portal.
How wide is the skill gap among youngsters, and what are you doing to bridge the gap?
There is a big gap. The BJP government in the Centre and state (previously) have ignored unemployment. The Centre has miserably failed in this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said he would provide two crore jobs, but their government is busy with false publicity. Even the AICTE has failed in this regard; of the one lakh engineering graduates, only 15% are recruited. Our government has made an attempt to address this by bringing unemployed youth on board and giving them skill training. We have constituted a Skill Council, which will bring industry and academia together to address the gap.
What is your assessment of the current job market?
In the last six months of holding this portfolio, as per my assessment, there has been a lack of hands-on experience among graduates. Unlike students who pass out of ITIs with 70% practical training, engineering students have only 20% practical training. We have therefore floated an expression of interest with industries to provide training, the cost of which will be borne by the government and place candidates. Those who passed out of Industrial Training Institutes are 100% employable, as they have 70% practical and 30% theory. We are also organising a massive job fair in Bengaluru soon to tackle unemployment.
A few days after senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s name was proposed as a PM candidate by some of the I.N.D.I.A. leaders, Karnataka CM said Rahul Gandhi should become the PM.
Mallikarjun Khargeji’s name was proposed by chief ministers of other parties, and it is a matter of pride for Karnataka. He has been a leader for 50 years, with an excellent track record without a single black spot. He definitely has the calibre to become the PM. However, the Chief Minister has said that Rahul Gandhiji should become the PM; definitely, he is the future of the nation. CM has not said anything to counter Khargeji.
Being a prominent Lingayat leader yourself, what is your take on Ligayat and Vokkaliga leaders opposing caste census report?
The communities have not opposed the census. They are saying it was not scientifically done and have some reservations. They are demanding to redo it. Personally, I go by what my party says; I am the party man.