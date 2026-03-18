Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

The unmarked battlefield of Karnataka's Kailancha

The Historical Sketches of the South Indian History Vol 1 (HSSI) written by Colonel Mark Wilks in 1810 records vivid details of the battle fought in the year 1737.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 19:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
The Basaveshwara temple at Kailancha.

The Basaveshwara temple at Kailancha.

Credit: Kirti Malhotra

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 19:25 IST
Karnataka NewsRamanagaraSpectrumBasaveshwara Temple

Follow us on :

Follow Us