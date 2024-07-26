Theft-accused tries assaulting Karnataka cops; shot in the leg

Two police constables Mahesh and Sujatha were injured in the assault by Sheikh. All three injured including Sheikh are shifted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital.

Sheikh was detained on Thursday in connection with a jewellery store theft case at Keshwapur. Keshwapur police team had taken him to the Gamanagatti Road area on Friday early morning, to search and arrest the other accused who assisted him in the theft.

According to Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, Sheikh was accused in 15 cases of robbery, murder as well as other cases in Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat and Karnataka.