<p>Davangere: Admitting dissidence in the party, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> BJP President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-y-vijayendra">B Y Vijayendra</a> said, "It is true that there are small issues and confusions in the party. We will not let this continue. We will resolve it soon."</p><p>He spoke to media representatives after holding a meeting with the faction led by former minister MP Renukacharya faction at a private resort on the outskirts of the city.</p><p>He agreed that there are small loopholes in the district BJP. "We are trying to fix everything. We are sitting and discussing with the party leaders," he said.</p><p>He said a meeting of aspirants has been held in the backdrop of the Davangere South Assembly constituency by-election. The opinion of another group of aspirants will be gathered at a meeting at GMIT guest house. </p>.Yediyurappa's announcement on Assembly election candidates irks party leaders.<p>"Finally, we will field a consensus candidate," he said in response to a question.</p><p><strong>Meeting with G M Siddeshwar faction</strong></p><p>A meeting to get the opinion of former union minister G M Siddeshwar and Harihar MLA BP Harish faction, began around 2.15 pm at the GMIT guest house in the city. BJP state in-charge Radhamohandas Agarwal and BJP state unit president B Y Vijayendra participated in the meeting.</p><p>Earlier, Siddeshwara held a meeting. BJP workers who came from different parts of the district expressed their anger against MP Renukacharya. </p><p>They also expressed their dissatisfaction with BJP parliamentary board member B S Yediyurappa, who named potential candidates in a recent meeting held in Honnali without consulting the party' workers.</p>