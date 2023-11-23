There’s ‘60% commission’ govt in state, alleges Ashoka

Accusing the ruling Congress of indulging in rampant corruption, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said on Wednesday that there’s a ‘60 per cent commission’ government in the state.
Referring to a purported video in which CM Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra was heard saying ‘Hello Appa’..., Ashoka said what more evidence do you need for ruling Congress’ corruption. He was speaking to reporters during the BJP’s drought tour to affected villages in Bidar district.
“After the contractors mounted pressure, the ruling Congress released Rs 750 crore towards pending bills only recently. A few days later, I-T sleuths unearthed unaccounted cash of Rs 50 crore and Rs 54 crore at two places.
According to the contractors, the cash belonged to a former Congress MLC.
Contractors’ association president Kempanna has alleged commission demands under the Congress rule. We (BJP) did not indulge in any commission deals, but the Congress resorted to false campaigns like ‘40 per cent Sarkara’ & PCM,” Ashoka charged.
On the delay over providing compensation to drought-hit farmers, Ashoka said, “During the previous BJP government, we didn’t wait for central assistance to distribute compensation to flood-hit farmers. We paid more than what NDRF guidelines prescribed. The state government should not wait for central assistance... it will come anyway. The Congress government has no money to provide relief to farmers. It has become bankrupt because of the ill-conceived guarantees,” the leader of the Opposition said.