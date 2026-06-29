There’s more to banana: Exploring banana fibre’s advantages

<p>Hosapete: Adopting scientific methods of growing banana and learning the art of utilising banana stem fibre would ensure a profitable and sustainable venture, said textile engineer Anand Dharwar, adding banana will soon be a ‘Kalpavriksha’ for growers. </p>.<p>He was taking part in the 18th Green Talk event organised at a field of farmer U S Prasanna at Anantashayanagudi here on Sunday.</p>.<p>“It is natural for the banana crop to witness price fluctuation, and it is difficult for the growers to expect continued profit from the banana crop. But one can earn a continuous income from banana stem fibre. One could use banana fibre in many ways, and there is a growing demand for products made out of banana stems. </p><p>"The bands and threads made of banana stems are much in demand, as they are used in crafts. Hence, banana growers must add value to their crops for a brighter future,” Dharwar said. </p>.<p>On the occasion, he demonstrated how to extract fibre from the stem using Charaka.</p>.<p>Entomologist and Koppal Agriculture Extension Centre Professor Badari Prasad said that the banana crop has many challenges. Farmers must learn to protect the banana crop from insects by using simple methods, and adopt ways to enhance its value and brand it.</p>.<p>Progressive farmer H V Sajjan of Hulikere emphasised the need to set up an association dedicated to banana growers. This will help farmers tackle loss and be sustainable. Assistant Agriculture Director Manohar Gowda explained the various facilities provided by the Agriculture Department.</p>.<p>Host farmer Prasanna, Sachin, Basavaraj Kanakagiri, Annapurna, Swarup Kottur and others were present.</p>