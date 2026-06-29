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There’s more to banana: Exploring banana fibre’s advantages

He was taking part in the 18th Green Talk event organised at a field of farmer U S Prasanna at Anantashayanagudi here on Sunday.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 19:02 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 19:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakabanana

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