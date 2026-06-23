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Homeindiakarnataka

'They may have to create documents': Priyank Kharge renews demand for RSS to register, hints at legal action

'It's been 100 years wait for the document. Shouldn't we wait for a month for it', Priyank said.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 13:20 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 13:20 IST
India NewsRSSRashtriya Swayamsevak SanghMohan BhagwatPriyank Kharge

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