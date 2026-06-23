'They may have to create documents': Priyank Kharge renews demand for RSS to register, hints at legal action

<p>Karnataka Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> Tuesday renewed his attack on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">RSS</a>, saying he will keep asking them to show documents regarding their spending and validity. </p><p>Speaking to reporters, Kharge also hinted at pursuing legal action if the organisation did not produce the documents asked for. </p><p>The Karnataka minister has become increasingly vocal over his criticism of the RSS in the past few weeks. Last week, he had, in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/explain-legal-status-income-priyank-kharge-to-rss-in-formal-letter-4039746">letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat</a>, asked to depute 'authorised office-bearers' to explain the legal grounds on which it functions. </p>.Priyank Kharge targeting Hindus, RSS: BJP MP Kota Srinivas Poojary.<p>Speaking on his letter from a week before, Kharge said, "It's just a week since I asked them for details. They are patriots with 100 years of history. They must have documents somewhere – either in Nagpur, in Keshava Krupa in Bengaluru (state RSS headquarters) or at the Sarsangha Chalak's residence."</p><p>In an apparent jibe, the minister said the organisation might need some time because they may have to create the documents.</p><p>Asked what will be the course of action in case no documents are shown, Kharge said, "What does it mean that they don't want to give? Should there be different yardsticks of law? Wouldn't they have had thrown the documents on my face if they had any?"</p>.Priyank Kharge talks about RSS to impress Rahul Gandhi: MP K Sudhakar .<p>"It's been 100 years wait for the document. Shouldn't we wait for a month for it," he added.</p><p>Last week, in the letter written to Bhagwat, Kharge had said, "The best tribute (RSS) can pay to India in its 100th year is to register itself, disclose its activities and finances, pay all applicable taxes and function as a transparent and accountable organisation within the framework of Indian law."</p>