They took the road less travelled, braved obstacles and triumphed

Bengaluru: "DH Changemakers of 2024" brought out fifteen exceptional individuals who have reimagined a society around them and worked towards the betterment of it in their own ways.
Celebrating the power of good, DH recognized several changemakers in a span of six years and has rewarded their efforts. The jury, which shortlisted these changemakers, is no less inspiring than the previous ones. It comprised entrepreneur and budget aviation pioneer Captain G R Gopinath, singer, composer and filmmaker M D Pallavi, scientist and a well-known writer Nemichandra, and writer, critic and academician Rahamath Tarikere.
With over 300 nominations this year, the jury very closely analysed each individual’s accessibility to resources, and his/her social cause in their decision-making process and shortlisted 15 changemakers.
This poignant and overwhelming process included a 25-year old whose satellites are assessing soil quality and detecting leaks in oil and gas pipelines, the young woman who has set up 40 cafes across India employing people with disabilities, the 23-year old who left a big city job to focus on reviving an art form that dates back to the Vijayanagara empire and twelve others who reimagined a society which we all dream of.
The jury kept in mind the commonality that unified the cause of these individuals which is beyond themselves and their immediate needs.
Addressing the gathering at the DH Changemakers event, in the city on Friday, Captain Gopinath said, “All of us have the ability to dream. We dream of becoming artists or entrepreneurs, but it is only a few of us who become the changemakers. There will be a lot of obstacles in the journey of bringing change, you will be ridiculed and opposed,” adding that the changemakers coming from diverse and eclectic backgrounds must never lose self-confidence and conviction.
Quoting Thomas Carlyle, Captain Gopinath said that every changemaker is a genius, and has got an infinite ability for taking pains, and to fight for the betterment of society.
M D Pallavi, a singer and music composer who raises her voice against injustices distinguished how a changemaker stands out from high achievers, and said, “Even though it is very hard to be a high achiever in one’s field of expertise, the changemakers explore bigger questions with that skill or craft,” while adding that they bring about larger impacts to the society.
Nemichandra, an acclaimed writer and a staunch believer in the empowerment of women and the oppressed said that each one has been thrown a different challenge since they come from unique and niche fields.
Rahamath Tarikere contemplated over how the socio-economic aspects have transformed in the past three decades, and added that, the changemakers balance the moral and ethical dilemma that we are posed with after the country went through rampant changes in the post-globalisation era.
“We judge individual’s talents based on their ranks and medals, but the changemakers are walking an endless journey,” Tarikere said.
While the crowd was in astonishment of the inspiring journey of the changemakers, the musical symphony by Bindu Malini amplified their bliss with tunes from Lingamma, Kabir, Bidadi and Subramania Bharatiyar.