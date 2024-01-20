They took the road less travelled, braved obstacles and triumphed

Addressing the gathering at the DH Changemakers event, in the city on Friday, Captain Gopinath said, “All of us have the ability to dream. We dream of becoming artists or entrepreneurs, but it is only a few of us who become the changemakers. There will be a lot of obstacles in the journey of bringing change, you will be ridiculed and opposed,” adding that the changemakers coming from diverse and eclectic backgrounds must never lose self-confidence and conviction.