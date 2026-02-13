Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Third skeleton unearthed on last day of Tekkalakote excavations

Two skeletons and pots unearthed earlier have been secured properly for future studies.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 22:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 22:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaExcavation

Follow us on :

Follow Us