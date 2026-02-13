<p>Tekkalakote: A third human skeleton was discovered on the last day of the excavations at the pre-historic site here on Thursday. </p>.<p>Two skeletons and pots unearthed earlier have been secured properly for future studies. </p>.<p>On Thursday, Namitha S Sugandhi, joint director of the excavation team, found a small pot. Beneath that was a human skeleton. Continuing, she found another pot below it. Shoulder bones were found along with the skull. </p>.<p>Namitha told reporters that she was returning to the US, as her semester classes were resuming and so the excavation work would be suspended for now.</p>.<p>But the discoveries thus far would be of great use for researchers keen on undertaking excavations here in future, she said. </p>.<p>Dr R Shejeshwara, director of the excavation team and deputy director of the department of archaeology, museums and heritage, told reporters that steps would be taken to safeguard articles unearthed at the site over the last few days. The skeletons would be sent for carbon dating to ascertain their exact age, he<br /> said.</p>.<p>Talks had been held with the deputy commissioner on declaring the ash hillock and other sites of pre-historic importance in the town as protected areas, the director said.</p>