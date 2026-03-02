<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka’s</a> ambitious "Quantum City" project received a major international boost as 34 leading scientists from institutions including MIT, Oxford, and Princeton formally endorsed the State’s Quantum Materials Innovation Network (Q-MINt). </p><p>In a letter to Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju, the global experts hailed the initiative as a critical foundation for next-generation computing and communication. </p><p>The endorsement follows the recent "Frontiers in Quantum Condensed Matter Physics" conference held at ICTS-TIFR.</p><p>Minister Boseraju stated that the backing validates Karnataka’s goal of building a $20 billion quantum economy by 2035. "Through Q-MINt, we aim to create a robust ecosystem for advanced research and manufacturing," he said, noting the project’s potential for job creation and technological self-reliance. </p>.Karnataka targets bigger share of $300 billon electronics market.<p>The signatories, which also include researchers from IISc, TIFR, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/columbia">Columbia</a> University, emphasised that the Q-MINt initiative will be a key pillar in positioning Bengaluru as a global quantum hub.</p><p>The experts recommended establishing a centralised Quantum Materials Foundry, developing integrated computational and data science infrastructure, and launching phased pilot projects to build research confidence and strengthen the overall innovation ecosystem.</p>