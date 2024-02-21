Thiruvanantapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat Express extended till Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Ministry of Railways has approved extension of 20632/20631 Thiruvanantapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat Express upto Mangaluru.

As per the scheduled timings, the train will leave Mangaluru at 6.15 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 3.05 pm.

On the return journey, it will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 4.05 pm and reach Mangaluru at 12.40 am. The trains will operate on six days in a week except on Wednesday.

The train will halt at Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode Main, Tirur, Shornur, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kollam.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that he had appealed to Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to extend the Vande Bharat Express running between Kasargod and Thiruvananthapura to Mangaluru. Accordingly, the ministry has given approval for the same.

The MP has thanked the Union Minister for extending the train service to Mangaluru.

Extend to Mumbai

Meanwhile, Kateel has urged the Railway Ministry to extend the Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express to Mumbai CSMT citing demand for a day-time service between the two cities. He attributed the low occupancy to the train having only two stops enroute — Udupi and Karwar. If the train halts at Mookambika Road Byndoor and Kumta, he said that the patronage would improve.

In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vashnaw, Kateel said, "Ever since the Konkan Railway network was opened, people of coastal Karnataka have been demanding a day-time service to Mumbai. Existing Matsyagandha and CSMT Express services between Mangaluru and Mumbai are always running with a long wait list of passengers while extension of the Vande Bharat Express would enhance connectivity between the two cities. The Railways could amalgamate Train No 20646/645 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express with Train No 22229/30 Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon-Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express, and operate them between Mangaluru and Mumbai. While doing so, he suggested increasing the train’s capacity by replacing the eight-car rakes with 16-car rakes."