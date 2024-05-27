This is 10-year government, says D K Shivakumar with party reform plan

Shivakumar said top government functionaries are often unable to meet party workers. "We usually end up meeting only those wearing suits," he said, explaining the rationale behind Cabinet members allotting time to talk to party workers.

Starting June 1, Shivakumar said his party will launch the 'Congress Kutumba' programme to strengthen the cadre structure. "In every booth, 50 families should be enrolled. These families will take up the party's booth-level or village activities," he said.

"We need to make Congress a cadre-based party," Shivakumar stressed. "You may be an MP, MLA, minister, office-bearer or chairperson (of a board or corporation)...you must contribute and grow this kutumba (family). We must convert the party into a cadre-based unit," he said.

"This isn't a four-year government, but a 10-year one," Shivakumar said. "And, we need to lay the foundation for that from now."

Over the next one year, the Congress will construct new offices or refurbish existing ones across the state, Shivakumar said. "We'll build the Bengaluru city office anew. The Race Course Road office will be demolished to build a new one. Over the next one year, all district offices should get ready," he said.

Shivakumar also announced reconstituting all block-level party units to bring in fresh faces.