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This philanthropist’s heart is where hungry stomachs are

Every day 1,000 to 1,500 people, including college students, women and labourers are fed lunch and dinner by him at his under-construction building on Shirur Park Road.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 21:55 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 21:55 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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