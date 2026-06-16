'Those in RSS not Hindus...': Karnataka minister Yathindra backs Priyank Kharge's demand for Sangh's registration

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Karnataka ministers demand RSS registration for transparency, claiming it promotes Hindutva over Hinduism.
Key points
• RSS not a Hindu organisation
Yathindra asserts RSS members are proponents of Hindutva, not Hindus, and should not act in the name of 'Dharma'.
• Demand for registration
Priyank Kharge and Yathindra argue RSS should be registered to ensure financial transparency and accountability.
• Financial scrutiny
The ministers highlight RSS's substantial assets and funds, necessitating audits and legal compliance.
• RSS rejects allegations
Mohan Bhagwat dismisses the demand as political gimmickry, stating the RSS operates openly and transparently.
• Government schemes unaffected
Yathindra clarifies that welfare schemes will continue, with only ineligible beneficiaries being assessed.
Key statistics
Over 60,000
Number of RSS shakhas
Crores across India and abroad
RSS swayamsevaks
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Published 16 June 2026, 13:11 IST