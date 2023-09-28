Those who till the land

The struggle went on for 46 days from September 10 to October 26. During this time, there was no harm to any personal property of the royal family. Instead, the Satyagrahis picketed the fertile ‘Inam’ land (tenancy land) where tobacco was being grown at Nandihali Raghapur and Siddapur. They took up cultivation there symbolically. In the process, 1,036 satyagrahis who participated were arrested. But the struggle went on in various other forms.