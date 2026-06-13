Thousands of Karnataka's Bagair Hukum cultivators struggle to purchase fertiliser

<p>Davanagere: The government having made it a precondition for farmers to provide their Farmer Identity (FID) number for the purchase of fertiliser, the thousands of farmers engaged in cultivation of Bagair Hukum land have been left in the lurch.</p>.<p>Given that only farmers with title deeds to their land are eligible to purchase fertilisers, it is virtually impossible for those cultivating Bagair Hukum land to stock up on fertiliser.</p>.<p>Leaders of farmers’ organisations have therefore urged the state government to take cognisance of their plight, and secure the interests of small farmers.</p>.Farmers increase use of organic manure in kharif season, surge signals shift from chemical fertilisers.<p>Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene president H R Basavarajappa conceded that the government’s objective behind mandating FID was a legitimate one.</p>.<p>“It is aimed at preventing the sale of fertilisers on the black market, but Bagair Hukum cultivators have been badly affected by this decision. Bagair Hukum land accounts for more than 23 lakh acres across the state, with Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Dharwad and Belagavi districts boasting a large number of farmers who have no title deeds. How can they tend to their land without fertiliser. Also, the government must allot a minimum of two bags of urea to every farmer instead of one,” Basavarajappa told <span class="italic">DH</span>. He also enjoined on the Congress top brass to appoint an Agriculture Minister at the earliest.</p>.<p>Joint Director of Agriculture Department Ziaullah Khan admitted that the FID rule adversely impacted Bagair Hukum cultivators.</p>.<p>“FID is used for the distribution and regulation of subsidised agricultural products, particularly urea. To prevent urea from being sold on the black market, licenced dealers must compulsorily enter the FID on the K-Kisan software to complete the sale. I have asked dealers to sell fertiliser using a point-of-sale (PoS) machine instead of the urea sale app to Bagair Hukum farmers,” he said. </p>