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Homeindiakarnataka

Thousands of Karnataka's Bagair Hukum cultivators struggle to purchase fertiliser

Leaders of farmers’ organisations have therefore urged the state government to take cognisance of their plight, and secure the interests of small farmers.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 00:30 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 00:30 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakafertiliser

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