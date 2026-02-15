Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Thousands of people asked me to 'come back': D K Shivakumar on black flag

He also claimed that Banjaras were added to SC list and Tanda development corporation was established when Congress was in power. People of the community must remember this.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 01:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 February 2026, 01:55 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us