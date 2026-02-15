<p>Davangere: Reacting to the 'go back' slogan and black flag protest staged by some youths at 287th Jayanti of Saint Sevalal at Bhayagad in Nyamathi taluk on Saturday, as part of protest against the implementation of internal reservation by the state government, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, "hundreds of youths raised slogan 'go back' asking me to vacate venue. But thousands of people asked me to 'come back'. So I don't budge to such tactic."</p><p>Addressing the gathering, he said, "agitation is not wrong. But this is not the platform for it. This is a religious programme and such issues (reservation) can be discussed at political platforms. I would be with Banjaras. It was me who fought for you when there was injustice meted out to Banjaras. You can Rajveev (former MLA of Banjara community)."</p><p>He also claimed that Banjaras were added to SC list and Tanda development corporation was established when Congress was in power. People of the community must remember this.</p><p>Referring to his victory in assembly polls, he said "he emerged victorious in Kanakapura assembly polls by a margin of more than one lakh due to the support of Banjaras and backward classes. "I came here to attend this event after taking part in Bhu Guarantee convention held in Haveri, with love and affection towards the community."</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated that when hundreds of youths raised slogan 'go back', BJP MP B Y Raghavendra, former MLA M P Renukacharya asked me to 'come back.' I have the support of thousands of people of the community. I don't budge to such tactics.""</p>.<p><strong>Black flag protest</strong></p><p>Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was embarrassed when a section of people seated in the audience row staged flash protest holding black flags when he arrived at the event, accusing the state government of meting out injustice to the community by implementing internal reservation.</p><p>When Shivakumar came on the dais, most of the youths in the audience row stood up and displayed black flags. They expressed their anger that the internal reservation policy implemented by the state government has caused great injustice to the community. This embarrassed the Deputy Chief Minister.</p> .<p>They raised slogans against DK Shivakumar and the state government. They held posters opposing internal reservation. This created a chaotic atmosphere at the event. The police intervened and tried to control the situation.</p> .<p>Former MLA P Rajeev, told the community that' "Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has come to the programme. It is the responsibility of the community to respect him. We will convince the angry people. If the police arrest someone, we will not just sit there."</p><p><br>Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani said, "this is a religious programme. It has nothing to do with the community’s issue. The people of the community should cooperate with this. I will stay here for two days. Let everyone sit and talk and find a solution." When the audience stood up and objected, they opposed the Deputy Speaker’s speech. They raised slogans in favour of P Rajeev.</p><p>Minister for Minor Irrigation S Boseraju, Minister for Fisheries, Ports, and Inland Water Transport Mankal Vaidya, Davangere MP Prabha Mallikarjun, Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra, MLA D J Shantana Gouda, MLC Jalala Naik, Karnataka Thanda Development Corporation Limited Chairman N Jayadev Naik, former MLA M P Renukacharya and others were present.</p>.<p>Expressing his disappointment over black flag protest by a section of youths of the community when Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar arrived on the dais, Karnataka High Court Judge T Venkatesh Naik said this is not the platform to express ire against the internal reservation. Sevalal Maharaj was a symbol of peace and it is very important for the community.</p>