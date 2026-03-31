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Thousands take part in Chennakeshava Swamy Brahmarathotsava in Hassan

'Kalasha' was placed on the decorated chariot on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, special pujas and arathis were conducted.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsKarnatakaHassan

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