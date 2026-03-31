<p>Belur, Hassan district: Thousands of devotees took part in Sri Chennakeshava Swamy Brahmarathotsava, that was held with religious fervour at Belur in Hassan district on Tuesday.</p><p>Sri Chennakeshava Swamy temple is not just an architectural marvel, but it is also a reflection of art, culture and tradition. It attracts a large number of devotees during fairs and festivals.</p><p>There is a custom of reciting 'Quran', during the rathotsava in front of the chariot, since a few years. However, after some Hindu outfits opposed it a couple of years ago, it is being read on the temple premises.</p><p>'Kalasha' was placed on the decorated chariot on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, special pujas and arathis were conducted. A banana stalk was placed before the chariot and ratha yatra launched by axing it. </p><p>After pujas by chief priest Srinivas Bhat and Narasimhapriya Bhat, the procession of the idol of Sri Chennakeshava Swamy, along with Goddess Sridevi and Bhoodevi was placed on the chariot, after various rituals. </p>.Two people killed in private bus-lorry collision in Karnataka's Hassan .<p>The Rathotsava was held during the auspicious Mithuna lagna - between 11.05 am and 11.30 am - amidst the devotees chanting Govinda... Govinda... Thousands of devotees pulled the chariot. The chariot was taken out in a procession from 'Eeshaanya moole' to 'Agneya moole' and halted there.</p><p>Members of various organisations and devotees distributed buttermilk and panaka to the visitors. The devotees also offered bananas, flowers and javana, along with peppercorns on the chariot. MLA H K Suresh, Holenarsipur MLA H D Revanna, AICC member B Shivaram, Sakleshpur Assistant Commissioner Manjunath, Tahsildar Sridhar Kankanavadi, and temple Executive Officer Yogesh were present.</p><p><strong>Urdu prayers</strong></p><p>Syed Sajjad Pasha of Doddmeduru village in Belur taluk, visited the temple along with his family members around 7.45 am. He offered prayers in Urdu, standing on a mat, near the temple pond on the premises. </p><p><strong>Divya Rathotsava today</strong></p><p>As Brahmarathotsava was held as per the tradition on Tuesday, the Divya Rathotsava will be celebrated on Wednesday. The chariot would be pulled from 'Agneya moole' and taken out in a procession on three roads of the town and later brought to its original position at 'Eeshanya moole'.</p>