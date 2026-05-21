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Homeindiakarnataka

Threat calls forced me to carry pistol, says Upalokayukta Veerappa

He says a group of miscreants tried to mob him when he visited Raichur recently.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 18:15 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 18:15 IST
Karnataka NewsMandyaUpa lokayuktaUpalokayukta

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