Threat calls forced me to carry pistol, says Upalokayukta Veerappa

<p>Mandya: Upalokayukta B Veerappa said on Thursday that he had been carrying a pistol with him as a group of miscreants tried to mob him when he visited Raichur recently.</p>.<p>“I have been receiving threat calls. Hence, I am carrying a pistol with me for self defence,” he said. </p>.<p>He was delivering the presidential address at a hearing to dispose of pending cases here. </p>.<p>“The Lokayukta organisation will not bow to anyone and will not yield to anyone’s recommendations. Just like Lord Vishnu holds the Sudarshana Chakra to punish the wicked and protect the right people, I am keeping a pistol as a weapon,” he said.</p>.Video of cop screaming surfaces day after Lokayukta trap in Bengaluru.<p><strong>Karnataka 5th in graft</strong></p>.<p>“Corruption is rampant across the state in all departments. Karnataka is in the fifth place in the list of corrupt states. If this is not stopped, we will be in danger in future. The situation from the British rule will repeat,” the Upalokayukta said.</p>.<p>“Out of 140 corrupt countries, India is in the 91st place. Lokayukta will not tolerate if power is used as licence for corruption,” he warned.</p>