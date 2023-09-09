Threatening letter sent to Nijagunanda seer

An anonymous threatening letter was sent to Nijagunanda Swamiji of Niskhal Mantap, Bailur, in Kittur taluk. The letter was received on August 8, but came to the fore later. No complaint has been filed in this regard.

The seer had received a similar letter in the year 2020. The latest letter said that the seer must have survived in 2020, but that he would not in 2023 and told his followers to be prepared for his last rituals.

The letter said "abusing" Hindu deities was "a sin" and ended with "Om Sri Kalikadevi".

The letter was handwritten and was sent in a cover.

Nijagunanda Swamiji has been propagating the principles of Lord Basaweshwar. His discourses are against superstitious practices and idol worship.