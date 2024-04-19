‘Threatening’ voters: BJP files plaint against D K Shivakumar

The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for “threatening” voters to support his brother D K Suresh’s candidature at Bangalore Rural.
The BJP’s complaint pertains to Shivakumar asking apartment dwellers in Bangalore South and Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituencies to vote for Suresh in exchange for Cauvery water supply, handing over of CA sites and occupancy certificates. The two Assembly segments fall under the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency.
The BJP demanded removal of Shivakumar from the list of Congress’ star campaigners besides legal action against him.
In another complaint, the BJP alleged that a farmland belonging to one Prem Kumar/P G Ramaiah in Chikkarajenahalli (Kunigal) was set on fire at the behest of Congress workers. The saffron party also sought suspension of the police officers concerned. “All polling booths in Kunigal Assembly constituency should be treated as highly sensitive. A paramilitary force should be deployed in Bangalore Rural constituency,” the BJP said.
The BJP also filed a complaint against IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. In the complaint, the BJP alleged that Priyank announced during an election campaign the establishment of an agriculture hub costing Rs 39 crore at Kalaburagi.
