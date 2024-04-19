‘Threatening’ voters: BJP files plaint against D K Shivakumar

In another complaint, the BJP alleged that a farmland belonging to one Prem Kumar/P G Ramaiah in Chikkarajenahalli (Kunigal) was set on fire at the behest of Congress workers. The saffron party also sought suspension of the police officers concerned. “All polling booths in Kunigal Assembly constituency should be treated as highly sensitive. A paramilitary force should be deployed in Bangalore Rural constituency,” the BJP said.