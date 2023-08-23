Home
Home > India > Karnataka

Threats: Govt ready to provide security to authors, says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

The HM said a delegation of authors led by Marulasiddappa met him on Tuesday.
Last Updated 22 August 2023, 22:47 IST

The government is ready to provide protection to authors receiving threats and it will constitute a special team to look into the issue, Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Tuesday. 

Speaking to reporters here, he said a delegation of authors led by Marulasiddappa met him on Tuesday, explaining that they were receiving threat calls and letters.  “Whoever needs personal security, such as gunmen, we will provide. This is an ideological issue. We have seen instances of writers Gauri Lankesh and M M Kalburgi being murdered in the past,” he said. 

(Published 22 August 2023, 22:47 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaG Parameshwara

