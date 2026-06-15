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Three arrested for engaging in cockfight gambling in Karnataka's Bantwal taluk

Police seized Rs 1,550 in cash allegedly used for betting, three cocks and other materials connected to the gambling activity.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:41 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBantwal taluk

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