Three arrested for engaging in cockfight gambling in Karnataka's Bantwal taluk

<p>Mangaluru: Three persons were taken into custody during a police raid on a cockfight gambling in Salettur village of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bantwal-taluk">Bantwal taluk</a>.</p><p>According to police, Vittal Police Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna received information that a cockfight gambling activity involving cash betting was being conducted at the location. Acting on the tip-off, he, along with police personnel, raided the spot.</p>.Man booked for illegally repackaging agricultural-grade urea in Dakshina Kannada's Bantwal.<p>During the inspection, police found that cockfight gambling was in progress with money being wagered on the outcome. The police detained three individuals identified as Lathesh Kumar (37) of Boliyar, Ullal, Suresh Nayak K (63) of Manchi in Bantwal, and Dayananda (40) of Vitlapadnur in Bantwal.</p><p>Police seized Rs 1,550 in cash allegedly used for betting, three cocks and other materials connected to the gambling activity. </p>