Three-day 'Sasya Santhe' evokes good response in Dharwad

<p>Dharwad: The three-day 'Sasys Santhe' organised by the Regional Horticulture Research and Extension Centre of the University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot, has evoked a good response at Kumbhapur in Dharwad. In the three days, over 25,000 progressive farmers participated.</p>.<p>The fair provided an opportunity for farmers, students and gardening enthusiasts to explore the latest in horticulture and organic agriculture.</p>.<p>Apart from plant sales, the fair featured demonstrations on drone technology, exhibitions of horticultural produce and guidance on developing kitchen, nutrition and terrace gardens.</p>.<p>Organic farmer Govindappa Gaudappagol urged farmers to reduce their dependence on chemical pesticides and fertilisers and embrace organic farming practices. He warned that excessive chemical use has left harmful residues in horticultural produce, affecting export prospects and damaging soil health.</p>.<p>"Healthy soil is the foundation of healthy crops and healthy people. Organic farming is no longer an option but a necessity," he said calling upon farmers to shift towards eco-friendly cultivation methods.</p>.<p>Dr J B Gopali said the event, organised continuously for nearly a decade, aims to provide farmers with a wide range of grafted fruit saplings, vegetable seedlings, plantation crops, ornamental and flowering plants, spice plants, medicinal and aromatic species, along with bio-fertilisers, bio-pesticides and vermicompost under one roof.</p>.<p>The response has been overwhelming. Saplings worth nearly Rs 10 lakh were sold on the opening day, attracting more than 5,000 visitors. The second day witnessed an even larger turnout, with over 7,000 farmers and students participating and around 9,000 saplings sold.</p>.<p>University of Horticultural Sciences Vice-Chancellor Vishnuvardhan highlighted the university's Mega Nursery initiative, which has made quality planting materials and organic farming inputs readily available to growers.</p>