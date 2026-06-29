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Homeindiakarnataka

Three-day 'Sasya Santhe' evokes good response in Dharwad

The fair provided an opportunity for farmers, students and gardening enthusiasts to explore the latest in horticulture and organic agriculture.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 19:33 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 19:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharwad

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