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Homeindiakarnataka

Three deaths in Karnataka's Hemavathi backwaters; officials ask tourists to be cautious

The Shettihalli Church and Hemavathi backwaters attract a large number of people.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 17:21 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 17:21 IST
Karnataka NewsTourismDrowning

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