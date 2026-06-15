Three deaths in Karnataka's Hemavathi backwaters; officials ask tourists to be cautious

<p>Hassan: Following the death of three youths in Hemavathi river backwaters of Hassan district, the officials have appealed to the tourists to be cautious.</p><p>Three youths met a watery grave in the Hemavathi backwaters, when their group from Bengaluru, visited Shettihalli Rosary Church, in Hassan district, while returning from Dharmasthala. The incident occurred on Sunday evening. While two bodies were retrieved on Sunday, another body was found on Monday morning. The deceased are Milan Gowda, Charan and Manikanta of Bengaluru.</p>.60% of ICT labs in Karnataka's govt schools non-functional, reveals data.<p>The Shettihalli Church and Hemavathi backwaters attract a large number of people. It is dangerous to get into the water without knowing the depth. The tourists should be cautious, the officials said.</p><p>A 10-member group, comprising four girls and six boys, residents of Girinagar and Byatarayanapura had been on a trip to Dharamasthala on five two-wheelers. During their return, they visited Shettihalli Rosary Church. The youths entered the Hemavathi backwaters, when Charan, Milan and Manikantha drowned in the river.</p><p>Gorur Police have registered a case. </p>