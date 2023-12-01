Three die as lorry crashes into parked vehicle in Karnataka

Three persons, including a woman, died as a lorry crashed into a stationary truck near Gundugurthi village of Chittapur taluk on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Vittal (34), Prashant (30) and Mangli (40), all from Hyderabad. Five persons sustained injuries in the accident.
As many as nine persons were travelling to Hyderabad by the goods vehicle. The vehicle was parked as a tyre got punctured. When the driver was replacing the tyre, a lorry speeding towards Kalaburagi crashed into the goods vehicle. The driver of the lorry fled the spot after the accident. A case has been registered.