JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Three die as lorry crashes into parked vehicle in Karnataka

The deceased have been identified as Vittal (34), Prashant (30) and Mangli (40), all from Hyderabad.
Last Updated 30 November 2023, 23:55 IST

Follow Us

Three persons, including a woman, died as a lorry crashed into a stationary truck near Gundugurthi village of Chittapur taluk on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Vittal (34), Prashant (30) and Mangli (40), all from Hyderabad. Five persons sustained injuries in the accident.

As many as nine persons were travelling to Hyderabad by the goods vehicle. The vehicle was parked as a tyre got punctured. When the driver was replacing the tyre, a lorry speeding towards Kalaburagi crashed into  the goods vehicle. The driver of the lorry fled the spot after the accident. A case has been registered. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 November 2023, 23:55 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAccidentRoad accident

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT